American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) posted a -4.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $16.06, down -4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.20 and dropped to $15.52 before settling in for the closing price of $16.36. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$21.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.10%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 123400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 1,195,727. In this transaction EVP Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 74,614 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 398,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $176,806. This insider now owns 54,381 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.14 million, its volume of 18.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 67.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.09 in the near term. At $16.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.73.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.23 billion has total of 649,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,971 M in contrast with the sum of 127,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,189 M and last quarter income was 803,000 K.