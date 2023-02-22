Search
Steve Mayer
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.58, soaring 6.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.215 and dropped to $26.36 before settling in for the closing price of $25.91. Within the past 52 weeks, AY’s price has moved between $24.42 and $36.85.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -334.10%. With a float of $60.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.63 million.

The firm has a total of 655 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 43.52%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -334.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, AY], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 64.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.23. The third major resistance level sits at $30.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.10 billion based on 112,403K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,212 M and income totals -30,080 K. The company made 303,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

