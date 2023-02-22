Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) volume exceeds 1.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 21, 2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) opened at $226.69, lower -1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $228.34 and dropped to $223.66 before settling in for the closing price of $228.70. Price fluctuations for ADP have ranged from $192.26 to $274.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $410.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60000 workers is very important to gauge.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 1,243,375. In this transaction Corporate VP of this company sold 5,075 shares at a rate of $245.00, taking the stock ownership to the 32,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 37,594 for $241.29, making the entire transaction worth $9,071,170. This insider now owns 44,481 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.94) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.43% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.53, a number that is poised to hit 2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

The latest stats from [Automatic Data Processing Inc., ADP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.77 million was inferior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.74.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $236.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $227.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $230.24. The third major resistance level sits at $232.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $220.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $218.10.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

There are currently 414,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 92.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,498 M according to its annual income of 2,949 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,391 M and its income totaled 813,100 K.