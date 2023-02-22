Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kicked off at the price of $35.35: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock priced at $35.08, up 0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.39 and dropped to $34.745 before settling in for the closing price of $35.28. BAC’s price has ranged from $29.31 to $47.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.70%. With a float of $8.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 213000 employees.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 7,712,137. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 214,745 shares at a rate of $35.91, taking the stock ownership to the 214,747 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for $47500.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,362,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.93 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank of America Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Looking closely at Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days average volume was 27.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 37.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 65.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.26. However, in the short run, Bank of America Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.58. Second resistance stands at $35.81. The third major resistance level sits at $36.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.29.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 283.03 billion, the company has a total of 8,022,432K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 115,053 M while annual income is 27,528 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,926 M while its latest quarter income was 7,132 M.