Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) posted a -3.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 21, 2023, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) opened at $91.00, lower -2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.475 and dropped to $90.38 before settling in for the closing price of $93.30. Price fluctuations for BILL have ranged from $89.87 to $247.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2269 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bill.com Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 83,853. In this transaction CLO & CCO of this company sold 847 shares at a rate of $99.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s CLO & CCO sold 160 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $15,040. This insider now owns 847 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.08 million, its volume of 2.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.26.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.77 in the near term. At $94.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $95.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.58.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are currently 106,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 641,960 K according to its annual income of -326,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260,010 K and its income totaled -95,080 K.