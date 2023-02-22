BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $1.33, up 3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has traded in a range of $0.25-$1.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.10%. With a float of $42.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.02 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.02, operating margin of -7542.18, and the pretax margin is -7450.34.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,550. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 29,700 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,299. This insider now owns 1,896,820 shares in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -7237.41 while generating a return on equity of -173.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 353.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BioSig Technologies Inc., BSGM], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7510, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7361. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1667.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.73 million has total of 54,577K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 440 K in contrast with the sum of -31,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 140 K and last quarter income was -6,370 K.