Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) 20 Days SMA touches 2.68%: The odds favor the bear

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $192.19, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $193.58 and dropped to $191.44 before settling in for the closing price of $194.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CDNS’s price has moved between $132.32 and $202.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.70%. With a float of $272.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.05, operating margin of +30.15, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 8,299,062. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 42,500 shares at a rate of $195.27, taking the stock ownership to the 602,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Sr. VP & CFO sold 3,943 for $199.88, making the entire transaction worth $788,127. This insider now owns 122,206 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.68% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Looking closely at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.10.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.83. However, in the short run, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $193.67. Second resistance stands at $194.70. The third major resistance level sits at $195.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $189.39.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.90 billion based on 272,940K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,988 M and income totals 695,960 K. The company made 902,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 186,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.