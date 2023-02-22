Can BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) drop of -1.06% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 21, 2023, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) trading session started at the price of $50.24, that was -2.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.72 and dropped to $49.19 before settling in for the closing price of $50.43. A 52-week range for BWA has been $31.14 – $50.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 10.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.80%. With a float of $232.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.63, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BorgWarner Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 2,208,331. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 44,154 shares at a rate of $50.01, taking the stock ownership to the 83,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Vice President sold 36,751 for $49.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,807,230. This insider now owns 138,436 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.08) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

The latest stats from [BorgWarner Inc., BWA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was superior to 2.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 92.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.28. The third major resistance level sits at $51.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.22. The third support level lies at $47.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

There are 234,131K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.52 billion. As of now, sales total 15,801 M while income totals 944,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,108 M while its last quarter net income were 255,000 K.