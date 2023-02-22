Can Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) drop of -8.57% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On February 21, 2023, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) opened at $8.72, lower -8.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.80 and dropped to $8.19 before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. Price fluctuations for LPRO have ranged from $6.11 to $21.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 205.60% at the time writing. With a float of $112.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.23 million.

In an organization with 132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.37, operating margin of +69.69, and the pretax margin is +88.65.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +67.74 while generating a return on equity of 157.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 49.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. However, in the short run, Open Lending Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.61. Second resistance stands at $9.01. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.79. The third support level lies at $7.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 126,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 215,660 K according to its annual income of 146,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50,660 K and its income totaled 24,530 K.