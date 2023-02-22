Search
Steve Mayer
Can Polished.com Inc.'s (POL) drop of -0.84% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.78, plunging -5.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Within the past 52 weeks, POL’s price has moved between $0.42 and $2.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.50%. With a float of $101.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 482 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.82, operating margin of +6.29, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Polished.com Inc. is 4.97%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.12 while generating a return on equity of 7.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) Trading Performance Indicators

Polished.com Inc. (POL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polished.com Inc. (POL)

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Polished.com Inc.’s (POL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6557, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8933. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7942 in the near term. At $0.8284, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8569. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7315, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7030. The third support level lies at $0.6688 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 81.78 million based on 105,228K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 362,310 K and income totals 7,670 K. The company made 152,752 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,922 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

