Can QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) hike of 16.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 21, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $10.20, that was -5.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $9.69 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. A 52-week range for QS has been $5.11 – $22.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.30%. With a float of $262.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 206,160. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.31, taking the stock ownership to the 725,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 178,500 for $10.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,874,250. This insider now owns 657,733 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) saw its 5-day average volume 11.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.08 in the near term. At $10.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. The third support level lies at $9.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 435,957K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.05 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -45,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -117,660 K.