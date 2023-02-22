Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,640 K

Company News

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $0.10, down -4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has traded in a range of $0.08-$0.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.10%. With a float of $23.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 236 employees.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of China Pharma Holdings Inc. is 54.76%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2011, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1076, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1656. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0976 in the near term. At $0.1034, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0832. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0774.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.79 million has total of 51,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,640 K in contrast with the sum of -3,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,970 K and last quarter income was -790 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) 20 Days SMA touches -10.58%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.50, plunging -4.25% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) hike of 16.47% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
February 21, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $10.20, that was -5.33% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) kicked off at the price of $1.21: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On February 21, 2023, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $1.30, lower -6.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.