Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) last year’s performance of -53.44% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $1.82, down -8.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.83 and dropped to $1.67 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has traded in a range of $0.91-$4.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.20%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Looking closely at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 62.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4541. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7900. Second resistance stands at $1.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4700.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 761.04 million has total of 476,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,241 M in contrast with the sum of -433,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 602,910 K and last quarter income was -39,760 K.

