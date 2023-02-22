Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) average volume reaches $22.72M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) stock priced at $3.01, down -1.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. CS’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $8.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -163.50%. With a float of $2.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.79 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51680 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -33.41 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Credit Suisse Group AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.91 million, its volume of 27.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.04 in the near term. At $3.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.13 billion, the company has a total of 3,112,790K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,877 M while annual income is -7,642 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,012 M while its latest quarter income was -1,446 M.