CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.56% last month.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $8.08, down -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.34 and dropped to $7.65 before settling in for the closing price of $8.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has traded in a range of $1.67-$8.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.10%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 86.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.02. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.36. Second resistance stands at $8.69. The third major resistance level sits at $9.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.31. The third support level lies at $6.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 673.28 million has total of 84,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -90,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,505 K.