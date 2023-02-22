Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) volume exceeds 1.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) stock priced at $146.50, up 1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.20 and dropped to $145.65 before settling in for the closing price of $146.09. DRI’s price has ranged from $110.96 to $152.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.20%. With a float of $121.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 178956 employees.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 9,487. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64 shares at a rate of $148.24, taking the stock ownership to the 10 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief Development Officer sold 5,000 for $147.99, making the entire transaction worth $739,942. This insider now owns 22,368 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 11/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.95% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Looking closely at Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.55. However, in the short run, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $148.81. Second resistance stands at $149.78. The third major resistance level sits at $151.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $143.71.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.95 billion, the company has a total of 121,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,630 M while annual income is 952,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,487 M while its latest quarter income was 187,200 K.