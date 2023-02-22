DXC Technology Company (DXC) is expecting -0.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 21, 2023, DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) trading session started at the price of $28.38, that was -1.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.755 and dropped to $28.105 before settling in for the closing price of $28.76. A 52-week range for DXC has been $22.65 – $36.42.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 16.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 562.80%. With a float of $226.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 130000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.94, operating margin of +2.97, and the pretax margin is +7.02.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DXC Technology Company stocks. The insider ownership of DXC Technology Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 968,282. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 33,331 shares at a rate of $29.05, taking the stock ownership to the 157,128 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $29.75, making the entire transaction worth $148,750. This insider now owns 47,092 shares in total.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.83) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +4.41 while generating a return on equity of 14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 562.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.67% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DXC Technology Company (DXC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DXC Technology Company (DXC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, DXC Technology Company’s (DXC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.61 in the near term. At $29.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.31.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) Key Stats

There are 227,682K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.44 billion. As of now, sales total 16,265 M while income totals 718,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,566 M while its last quarter net income were 59,000 K.