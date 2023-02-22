Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) plunged -18.64 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

On February 21, 2023, Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) opened at $3.49, lower -18.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $2.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. Price fluctuations for XPON have ranged from $0.90 to $11.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -438.60% at the time writing. With a float of $3.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expion360 Inc. is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -438.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expion360 Inc. (XPON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

The latest stats from [Expion360 Inc., XPON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.9 million was inferior to 4.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) raw stochastic average was set at 48.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 216.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.00.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Key Stats

There are currently 6,802K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,520 K according to its annual income of -4,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,380 K and its income totaled -1,280 K.

