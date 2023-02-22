Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,604 M

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) stock priced at $69.10, down -3.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.10 and dropped to $66.4782 before settling in for the closing price of $69.50. FIS’s price has ranged from $56.53 to $106.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 166.50%. With a float of $587.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 65000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.29, operating margin of +10.94, and the pretax margin is -112.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 149,430. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,240 shares at a rate of $66.71, taking the stock ownership to the 80,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director bought 2,300 for $68.72, making the entire transaction worth $158,056. This insider now owns 8,707 shares in total.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -115.09 while generating a return on equity of -44.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.14% during the next five years compared to -15.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -28.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

The latest stats from [Fidelity National Information Services Inc., FIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.73 million was superior to 5.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s (FIS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.18. The third major resistance level sits at $71.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.40.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.63 billion, the company has a total of 593,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,877 M while annual income is 417,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,604 M while its latest quarter income was 249,000 K.