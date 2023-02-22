FLEX (Flex Ltd.) dropped -2.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.45, plunging -2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.74 and dropped to $23.135 before settling in for the closing price of $23.73. Within the past 52 weeks, FLEX’s price has moved between $13.63 and $25.12.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.00%. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

The firm has a total of 172648 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 433,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $21.69, taking the stock ownership to the 52,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Group President sold 12,376 for $21.39, making the entire transaction worth $264,718. This insider now owns 111,105 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.31% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flex Ltd., FLEX], we can find that recorded value of 4.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.95. The third major resistance level sits at $24.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.35.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.68 billion based on 451,081K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,041 M and income totals 936,000 K. The company made 7,756 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 230,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.