Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) with a beta value of 0.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) stock priced at $0.24, down -8.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. AUMN’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $0.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 31.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.20%. With a float of $127.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.04, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Minerals Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Looking closely at Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2805, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2984. However, in the short run, Golden Minerals Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2455. Second resistance stands at $0.2622. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2743. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2046. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1879.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.87 million, the company has a total of 167,478K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,600 K while annual income is -2,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,270 K while its latest quarter income was -2,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.56% volatility in Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.13, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading...
Read more

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) average volume reaches $880.25K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
February 21, 2023, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) trading session started at the price of $9.05, that was -4.89% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s (CDMO) performance last week, which was -5.42%.

Shaun Noe -
On February 21, 2023, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) opened at $16.19, lower -6.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.