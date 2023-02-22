Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.99% last month.

Company News

February 21, 2023, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) trading session started at the price of $399.72, that was -4.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $408.45 and dropped to $385.20 before settling in for the closing price of $404.65. A 52-week range for HUBS has been $245.03 – $546.95.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 35.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.30%. With a float of $46.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7433 employees.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HubSpot Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of HubSpot Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 8,906,648. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $404.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,437,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 400 for $410.00, making the entire transaction worth $164,000. This insider now owns 34,461 shares in total.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.00% during the next five years compared to -62.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.21.

During the past 100 days, HubSpot Inc.’s (HUBS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $324.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $312.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $401.23 in the near term. At $416.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $424.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $377.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $369.97. The third support level lies at $354.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Key Stats

There are 48,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.77 billion. As of now, sales total 1,301 M while income totals -77,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 443,960 K while its last quarter net income were -31,410 K.

