Investors must take note of AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) performance last week, which was 5.74%.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) stock priced at $153.39, down -8.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.3999 and dropped to $143.11 before settling in for the closing price of $157.30. AN’s price has ranged from $94.92 to $158.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 325.40%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

In an organization with 22200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.77, operating margin of +7.56, and the pretax margin is +6.79.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 9,552,590. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 68,038 shares at a rate of $140.40, taking the stock ownership to the 5,433,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 86,015 for $139.22, making the entire transaction worth $11,975,163. This insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 62.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 325.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AutoNation Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.47, a number that is poised to hit 5.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.74.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.22. However, in the short run, AutoNation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $150.82. Second resistance stands at $158.25. The third major resistance level sits at $162.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.67. The third support level lies at $128.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.38 billion, the company has a total of 49,572K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,844 M while annual income is 1,373 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,666 M while its latest quarter income was 352,600 K.