Investors must take note of NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) performance last week, which was -15.28%.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) stock priced at $12.77, down -4.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.88 and dropped to $12.35 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. DNOW’s price has ranged from $8.79 to $14.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -4.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 260.00%. With a float of $108.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2350 workers is very important to gauge.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of NOW Inc. is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 260.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NOW Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

The latest stats from [NOW Inc., DNOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 56.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.08. The third major resistance level sits at $13.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.02. The third support level lies at $11.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 110,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,632 M while annual income is 5,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 577,000 K while its latest quarter income was 40,000 K.