Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) performance last week, which was -15.28%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) stock priced at $12.77, down -4.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.88 and dropped to $12.35 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. DNOW’s price has ranged from $8.79 to $14.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -4.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 260.00%. With a float of $108.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2350 workers is very important to gauge.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of NOW Inc. is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 260.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NOW Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NOW Inc. (DNOW)

The latest stats from [NOW Inc., DNOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 56.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.08. The third major resistance level sits at $13.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.02. The third support level lies at $11.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 110,440K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,632 M while annual income is 5,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 577,000 K while its latest quarter income was 40,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.57% volatility in The Western Union Company (WU) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
February 21, 2023, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) trading session started at the price of $13.70, that was -2.60% drop from the session...
Read more

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) average volume reaches $431.46K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
On February 21, 2023, WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) opened at $165.93, lower -3.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) with a beta value of 1.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $16.34, down -5.63% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.