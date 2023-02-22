Investors must take note of Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) performance last week, which was -8.46%.

On February 21, 2023, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) opened at $1.95, lower -8.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Price fluctuations for OPEN have ranged from $0.92 to $11.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 88.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -138.80% at the time writing. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.53 million.

In an organization with 2816 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 118,162. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,335 shares at a rate of $2.26, taking the stock ownership to the 30,679,758 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 100,000 for $1.92, making the entire transaction worth $191,930. This insider now owns 30,732,093 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.63) by -$0.84. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 23.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 25.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.98. Second resistance stands at $2.13. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.69. The third support level lies at $1.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are currently 634,202K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,021 M according to its annual income of -662,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,361 M and its income totaled -928,000 K.