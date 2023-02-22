JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) 20 Days SMA touches 2.13%: The odds favor the bear

February 21, 2023, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) trading session started at the price of $14.10, that was 1.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.3799 and dropped to $12.75 before settling in for the closing price of $12.87. A 52-week range for JELD has been $8.38 – $24.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.50%. With a float of $83.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.27, operating margin of +6.14, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 378,534. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 30,900 shares at a rate of $12.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,103,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 30,800 for $11.85, making the entire transaction worth $365,026. This insider now owns 1,099,659 shares in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 18.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.41% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Looking closely at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s (JELD) raw stochastic average was set at 66.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.61. However, in the short run, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.68. Second resistance stands at $16.35. The third major resistance level sits at $17.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.42.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Key Stats

There are 84,338K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 4,772 M while income totals 168,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,296 M while its last quarter net income were -33,190 K.