KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) kicked off at the price of $55.70: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

On February 21, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) opened at $56.17, lower -2.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.49 and dropped to $55.42 before settling in for the closing price of $57.18. Price fluctuations for KKR have ranged from $41.77 to $62.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.10% at the time writing. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $859.83 million.

The firm has a total of 3238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 309,012,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 32,842,183 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $81,075,000. This insider now owns 572,354 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KKR & Co. Inc., KKR], we can find that recorded value of 2.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 74.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

There are currently 861,112K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,721 M according to its annual income of -841,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,529 M and its income totaled 100,470 K.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) 20 Days SMA touches -0.13%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.89, plunging -1.07% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Can Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) drop of -0.14% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
February 21, 2023, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) trading session started at the price of $79.96, that was -0.04% drop from the session before....
Read more

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) soared 2.14 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) stock priced at $27.18, up 2.14% from the previous...
Read more

