Last month’s performance of 0.54% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is certainly impressive

February 21, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) trading session started at the price of $13.09, that was -1.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.18 and dropped to $12.96 before settling in for the closing price of $13.18. A 52-week range for ORCC has been $10.15 – $15.29.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 104.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 385,035. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 29,595 shares at a rate of $13.01, taking the stock ownership to the 48,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for $12.98, making the entire transaction worth $49,829. This insider now owns 38,840 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.58. However, in the short run, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.13. Second resistance stands at $13.26. The third major resistance level sits at $13.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.82. The third support level lies at $12.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are 393,823K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.13 billion. As of now, sales total 1,021 M while income totals 490,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 314,050 K while its last quarter net income were 146,770 K.