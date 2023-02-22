Last month’s performance of 11.71% for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is certainly impressive

February 21, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) trading session started at the price of $141.51, that was 0.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.35 and dropped to $141.415 before settling in for the closing price of $141.52. A 52-week range for PGR has been $100.81 – $143.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 15.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.40%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 49000 workers is very important to gauge.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Progressive Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 445,737. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 3,284 shares at a rate of $135.73, taking the stock ownership to the 38,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 for $135.50, making the entire transaction worth $126,015. This insider now owns 30,041 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.43) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.64% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The latest stats from [The Progressive Corporation, PGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.6 million was superior to 2.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.38. The third major resistance level sits at $145.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.51. The third support level lies at $139.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are 585,070K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 84.00 billion. As of now, sales total 49,611 M while income totals 721,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,470 M while its last quarter net income were 826,400 K.