Last month’s performance of -17.21% for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is certainly impressive

On February 21, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $0.55, lower -8.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.565 and dropped to $0.5212 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $0.41 to $2.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%. With a float of $231.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.81 million was inferior to 8.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6036, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1806. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5550. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5819. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5988. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5112, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4943. The third support level lies at $0.4674 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 233,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 130.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,535 K and its income totaled -372,948 K.