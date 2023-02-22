Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of -2.96% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is certainly impressive

Company News

On February 21, 2023, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) opened at $33.33, lower -6.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.85 and dropped to $32.06 before settling in for the closing price of $34.20. Price fluctuations for HASI have ranged from $21.56 to $51.71 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.70% at the time writing. With a float of $86.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.72 million.

In an organization with 99 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +55.71, and the pretax margin is +20.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 32,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $32.10, taking the stock ownership to the 29,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director bought 825 for $30.80, making the entire transaction worth $25,406. This insider now owns 825 shares in total.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.31 while generating a return on equity of 2.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.15% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (HASI) raw stochastic average was set at 58.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.32. However, in the short run, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.27. Second resistance stands at $34.46. The third major resistance level sits at $35.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.88. The third support level lies at $29.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Key Stats

There are currently 88,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,170 K according to its annual income of 126,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60,150 K and its income totaled 34,530 K.

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) plunged -4.00 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $153.96, plunging -4.00% from the previous trading...
Read more

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

Steve Mayer -
February 21, 2023, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) trading session started at the price of $139.30, that was -4.85% drop from the session...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) stock priced at $1.67, down -8.05% from the...
Read more

