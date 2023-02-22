Search
Last month’s performance of 4.44% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is certainly impressive

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $0.193, down -9.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.193 and dropped to $0.177 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -2.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.90%. With a float of $205.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.49, operating margin of -4308.68, and the pretax margin is -4306.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 17,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.18, making the entire transaction worth $17,870. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4307.19 while generating a return on equity of -60.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

The latest stats from [VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., VTGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.87 million was inferior to 8.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 261.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1659, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3857. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1889. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1989. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2049. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1669. The third support level lies at $0.1569 if the price breaches the second support level.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.76 million has total of 219,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180 K and last quarter income was -9,760 K.

