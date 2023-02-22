Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) to new highs

February 21, 2023, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $63.32, that was -4.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.87 and dropped to $61.85 before settling in for the closing price of $65.20. A 52-week range for COIN has been $31.55 – $206.79.

With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3730 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,719,338. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 29,732 shares at a rate of $57.83, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Director bought 4,960 for $72.95, making the entire transaction worth $361,832. This insider now owns 208,830 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.60, a number that is poised to hit -2.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.96 million, its volume of 24.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.81.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.34 in the near term. At $68.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.30.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 226,966K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.17 billion. As of now, sales total 7,839 M while income totals 3,624 M. Its latest quarter income was 590,340 K while its last quarter net income were -544,640 K.