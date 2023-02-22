Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) to new highs

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) stock priced at $1.67, down -8.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. DNA’s price has ranged from $1.45 to $5.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.90%. With a float of $877.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

The firm has a total of 641 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of -582.43, and the pretax margin is -585.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 177,300. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 12,894,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 37,650 for $1.77, making the entire transaction worth $66,791. This insider now owns 14,031,144 shares in total.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -583.12 while generating a return on equity of -243.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., DNA], we can find that recorded value of 18.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5189. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4233.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.97 billion, the company has a total of 1,939,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 313,840 K while annual income is -1,830 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,400 K while its latest quarter income was -669,060 K.