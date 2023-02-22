Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) to new highs

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $90.10, plunging -7.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.10 and dropped to $85.665 before settling in for the closing price of $94.27. Within the past 52 weeks, UFPI’s price has moved between $64.12 and $99.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 21.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.50%. With a float of $59.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.29, operating margin of +8.39, and the pretax margin is +8.41.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Lumber & Wood Production industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UFP Industries Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 84.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,540,077. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 27,996 shares at a rate of $90.73, taking the stock ownership to the 236,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 12,500 for $93.21, making the entire transaction worth $1,165,125. This insider now owns 317,709 shares in total.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.42) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +6.00 while generating a return on equity of 30.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) Trading Performance Indicators

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, UFP Industries Inc.’s (UFPI) raw stochastic average was set at 62.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $89.42 in the near term. At $91.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.55.

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.81 billion based on 61,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,636 M and income totals 535,640 K. The company made 2,323 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 167,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.