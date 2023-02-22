Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) volume exceeds 0.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

February 21, 2023, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) trading session started at the price of $5.85, that was -7.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.905 and dropped to $5.50 before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. A 52-week range for LWLG has been $3.91 – $13.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -142.20%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.11 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightwave Logic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.07. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.01.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

There are 112,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 627.53 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -18,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,803 K.