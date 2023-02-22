Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) average volume reaches $2.32M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $75.23, down -1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.835 and dropped to $74.75 before settling in for the closing price of $76.39. Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has traded in a range of $65.05-$126.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.00%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.76 million.

The firm has a total of 10200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,006,867. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,740 shares at a rate of $73.28, taking the stock ownership to the 13,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $74.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,804,024. This insider now owns 3,799,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Live Nation Entertainment Inc., LYV], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 55.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.30. The third major resistance level sits at $76.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.74 billion has total of 230,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,268 M in contrast with the sum of -670,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,154 M and last quarter income was 331,490 K.