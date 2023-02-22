LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) last year’s performance of -1.51% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 21, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) opened at $97.15, lower -2.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.155 and dropped to $94.37 before settling in for the closing price of $97.32. Price fluctuations for LYB have ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 294.90% at the time writing. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.95 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 77.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.61 in the near term. At $98.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.04.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

There are currently 325,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 50,451 M according to its annual income of 3,882 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,206 M and its income totaled 351,000 K.