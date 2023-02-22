Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Magna International Inc. (MGA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.33% last month.

Company News

February 17, 2023, Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) trading session started at the price of $56.08, that was 0.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.79 and dropped to $55.91 before settling in for the closing price of $56.43. A 52-week range for MGA has been $45.58 – $79.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.40%. With a float of $285.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 170000 workers is very important to gauge.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magna International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.13) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.50% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magna International Inc. (MGA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

The latest stats from [Magna International Inc., MGA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 47.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.31. The third major resistance level sits at $57.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.55. The third support level lies at $55.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

There are 285,932K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.13 billion. As of now, sales total 37,840 M while income totals 592,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,568 M while its last quarter net income were 95,000 K.

Newsletter

 

