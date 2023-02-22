Search
Shaun Noe
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) average volume reaches $140.35K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $27.08, plunging -10.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.55 and dropped to $25.56 before settling in for the closing price of $28.76. Within the past 52 weeks, NMM’s price has moved between $19.71 and $37.16.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 471.50%. With a float of $21.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.76 million.

The firm has a total of 186 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.01, operating margin of +42.35, and the pretax margin is +60.35.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.93) by -$1.25. This company achieved a net margin of +70.93 while generating a return on equity of 42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 471.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.08% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.84, a number that is poised to hit 5.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Navios Maritime Partners L.P., NMM], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s (NMM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.27. The third major resistance level sits at $28.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.02.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 759.81 million based on 30,184K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 713,180 K and income totals 516,190 K. The company made 322,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 257,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

