No matter how cynical the overall market is, Accenture plc (ACN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.66%

On February 21, 2023, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) opened at $272.00, lower -2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $273.15 and dropped to $268.78 before settling in for the closing price of $277.05. Price fluctuations for ACN have ranged from $242.95 to $345.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $657.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $658.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 721000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +15.36, and the pretax margin is +14.93.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 1,877,175. In this transaction Chair & CEO of this company sold 6,511 shares at a rate of $288.31, taking the stock ownership to the 26,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,874 for $287.20, making the entire transaction worth $538,206. This insider now owns 2,980 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.91) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.38% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.01, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.09 million, its volume of 2.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.72.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $277.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $283.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $271.94 in the near term. At $274.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $276.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $267.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $265.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $263.20.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are currently 630,239K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 179.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 61,594 M according to its annual income of 6,877 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,748 M and its income totaled 1,965 M.