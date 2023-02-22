Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performance over the last week is recorded -11.38%

Top Picks

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.65, plunging -9.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.79 and dropped to $29.20 before settling in for the closing price of $32.43. Within the past 52 weeks, KSS’s price has moved between $23.38 and $63.74.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 698.80%. With a float of $108.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.83, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +6.27.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 99,967. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,413 shares at a rate of $29.29, taking the stock ownership to the 46,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $29.67, making the entire transaction worth $296,694. This insider now owns 60,647 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 698.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.93 in the near term. At $32.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.75.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.23 billion based on 110,484K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,433 M and income totals 938,000 K. The company made 4,277 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

