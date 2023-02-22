Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) performance over the last week is recorded -6.61%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) on February 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $150.60, plunging -1.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.00 and dropped to $150.08 before settling in for the closing price of $154.08. Within the past 52 weeks, SNOW’s price has moved between $110.26 and $295.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.90%. With a float of $291.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3992 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.95, operating margin of -58.64, and the pretax margin is -55.52.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Snowflake Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 30,351,310. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $151.76, taking the stock ownership to the 101,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 1,311 for $142.59, making the entire transaction worth $186,935. This insider now owns 133,011 shares in total.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -55.76 while generating a return on equity of -13.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 135.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Looking closely at Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), its last 5-days average volume was 5.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.79.

During the past 100 days, Snowflake Inc.’s (SNOW) raw stochastic average was set at 45.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.07. However, in the short run, Snowflake Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $154.15. Second resistance stands at $157.03. The third major resistance level sits at $159.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $144.31.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.90 billion based on 321,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,219 M and income totals -679,950 K. The company made 557,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -200,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.

