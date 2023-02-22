No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.40%

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) stock priced at $78.10, down -1.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.38 and dropped to $76.94 before settling in for the closing price of $78.45. HIG’s price has ranged from $60.17 to $79.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.60%. With a float of $313.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.10 million.

The firm has a total of 18100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 1,408,584. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 18,534 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s EVP sold 12,467 for $74.70, making the entire transaction worth $931,285. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.72% during the next five years compared to 33.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.45, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., HIG], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) raw stochastic average was set at 88.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.01. The third major resistance level sits at $79.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.08 billion, the company has a total of 318,099K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,362 M while annual income is 1,815 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,016 M while its latest quarter income was 589,000 K.