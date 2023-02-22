Now that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s volume has hit 0.57 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) kicked off on February 21, 2023, at the price of $0.94, down -5.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.882 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Over the past 52 weeks, SOLO has traded in a range of $0.57-$2.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

In an organization with 216 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 25.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9003, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2516. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9207. Second resistance stands at $0.9594. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9787. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8627, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8434. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8047.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 101.16 million has total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -41,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -21,540 K.