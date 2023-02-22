Now that Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s volume has hit 0.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) stock priced at $3.34, down -6.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. FREE’s price has ranged from $3.00 to $9.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.20%. With a float of $34.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.98 million.

In an organization with 745 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.43, operating margin of +5.53, and the pretax margin is -1.43.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Whole Earth Brands Inc. is 18.05%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 61,527. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,306 shares at a rate of $5.97, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. However, in the short run, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.30. Second resistance stands at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.72.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 129.53 million, the company has a total of 41,983K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 493,970 K while annual income is 80 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 135,280 K while its latest quarter income was -2,520 K.