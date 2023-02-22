Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 20 Days SMA touches 1.79%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $190.71, down -1.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $191.72 and dropped to $186.61 before settling in for the closing price of $191.23. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has traded in a range of $132.08-$198.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.60%. With a float of $258.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $178.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,039 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.6) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.97% during the next five years compared to 63.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.24 million, its volume of 1.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.42.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 85.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $191.25 in the near term. At $194.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $196.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $181.03.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 49.55 billion has total of 259,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,205 M in contrast with the sum of 2,787 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,312 M and last quarter income was 722,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors finally get a glimpse of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) volume hitting the figure of 1.11 million.

Shaun Noe -
February 17, 2023, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) trading session started at the price of $16.94, that was -0.83% drop from the session before....
Read more

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) volume exceeds 1.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On February 17, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) opened at $10.40, lower -2.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) volume exceeds 1.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) stock priced at $10.12, up 0.80% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.