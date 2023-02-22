Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

February 21, 2023, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) trading session started at the price of $24.12, that was 1.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.762 and dropped to $23.88 before settling in for the closing price of $23.97. A 52-week range for OEC has been $12.87 – $24.73.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 647.40%. With a float of $59.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.94 million.

In an organization with 1475 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +9.85, and the pretax margin is +7.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 503,124. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $16.77, taking the stock ownership to the 610,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $16.87, making the entire transaction worth $84,349. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.23 while generating a return on equity of 27.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.20% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.40. However, in the short run, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.74. Second resistance stands at $25.19. The third major resistance level sits at $25.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.98.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Key Stats

There are 60,816K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 1,547 M while income totals 134,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 543,100 K while its last quarter net income were 31,800 K.