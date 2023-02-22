Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 175,890 K

Company News

On February 21, 2023, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) opened at $91.20, lower -3.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.76 and dropped to $88.93 before settling in for the closing price of $92.45. Price fluctuations for ORA have ranged from $60.32 to $101.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $55.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.00 million.

In an organization with 1385 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.86, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +15.62.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ormat Technologies Inc. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 49,359,375. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 562,500 shares at a rate of $87.75, taking the stock ownership to the 6,676,077 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,750,000 for $87.75, making the entire transaction worth $329,062,500. This insider now owns 7,238,577 shares in total.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 3.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s (ORA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.16. However, in the short run, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.92. Second resistance stands at $92.75. The third major resistance level sits at $93.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.26.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) Key Stats

There are currently 56,048K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 663,080 K according to its annual income of 62,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 175,890 K and its income totaled 18,110 K.

