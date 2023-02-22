Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) average volume reaches $2.10M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 21, 2023, with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) stock priced at $208.97, down -1.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $209.25 and dropped to $204.73 before settling in for the closing price of $208.96. PXD’s price has ranged from $190.41 to $274.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 810.30%. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1932 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.25, operating margin of +36.62, and the pretax margin is +15.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,932. In this transaction Director of this company bought 198 shares at a rate of $247.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 390 for $254.88, making the entire transaction worth $99,401. This insider now owns 1,960 shares in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 810.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.72% during the next five years compared to 35.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.03, a number that is poised to hit 5.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD], we can find that recorded value of 3.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.99.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (PXD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $239.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $208.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $211.16. The third major resistance level sits at $213.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $199.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.67 billion, the company has a total of 241,959K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,643 M while annual income is 2,118 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,093 M while its latest quarter income was 1,984 M.